As American Assets Tr (AAT) Market Value Rose, American Assets Has Lifted by $9.40 Million Its Stake; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Holds Position in Sina Corp/China (SINA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Sina Corp/China (SINA) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 30,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 178,806 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 147,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp/China for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 314,352 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09M, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 685,067 shares traded or 51.34% up from the average. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust; 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon owns 67,122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 0% or 243,560 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 141 shares. 2,457 are owned by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 185 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake. Asset Mgmt reported 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership owns 25,167 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk invested in 0% or 26,826 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Eaton Vance owns 3,457 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Seatown Pte Ltd owns 5,085 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 44,062 shares. Natixis reported 50,684 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 15,700 shares.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 44,098 shares to 100,664 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 15,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,956 shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Int Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 34,969 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 31,987 shares. Granite Prns Llc has invested 0.09% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). 264,079 are owned by Waterfront Prtn Ltd Liability Com. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has 0.04% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 79 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 535 shares. Asset One Communication Ltd has invested 0.02% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 1,679 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 69,785 shares. Moreover, Laurion Mngmt LP has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Bank Of Montreal Can has 175,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).