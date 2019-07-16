As American Assets Tr (AAT) Market Valuation Rose, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trimmed Holding; As Novartis Ag (NVS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tekla Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.43 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.21M, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.02. About 290,228 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust; 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039; 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917)

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 14,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,847 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, down from 291,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.27. About 2.95M shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 06/05/2018 – Mint: Aurobindo launches $1.6 billion bid to buy Novartis generics unit; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS PROCEEDS TO BE USED ACCORDING TO CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES, INCLUDINGBOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors Eye Novartis’s Deal With Cohen: Reports — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Counsel Resigns Over Company’s Michael Cohen Deal; 23/03/2018 – Novartis Phase III Data Show Siponimod Improves MS Outcomes; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS – MERGER DEAL WITH NOVARTIS INCLUDES THAT UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY $284 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO NOVARTIS

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 18.60 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18,961 shares to 61,360 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 45,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 10.34% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AAT’s profit will be $30.64M for 22.61 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 53,000 shares to 96,000 shares, valued at $20.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

