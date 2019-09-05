As American Airls Group (AAL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Lifted Stake; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increased Antero Res (AR) Position

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 11.55 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.01M, up from 9.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 10.45M shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 6.14 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. On Thursday, August 29 the insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $65,844. $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Delta (DAL) Cancels Numerous Flights Due to Hurricane Dorian – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Companies Taking Big Steps To Reduce Virgin Plastic Waste – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Being the Largest Airline in Your Homeland Does Not Guarantee Investment Returns – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,856.88 up 29.93 points – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp holds 150,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goodhaven Cap Ltd Company reported 5.58% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co reported 479,808 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 201,874 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Comm Il reported 17,461 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 689,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 500 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Llc has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 91 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 119,765 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 143,505 shares. 21,050 were reported by Palisade Limited Nj. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 1.09M shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $34.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 249,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comstock Resources and Gevo among Energy/Materials gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Popping Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT among top three fastest growing global oil and gas producers, report says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. $99.30 million worth of stock was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 21,900 shares valued at $150,160 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..