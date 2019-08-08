As American Airls Group (AAL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Holding; Ptc (PTC) Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Cut Stake by $1.20 Million

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 51.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 13,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 12,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 25,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.56. About 845,307 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 3.63M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc reported 181,959 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,000 were reported by Spirit Of America Mgmt New York. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 91 shares. Winslow Asset Incorporated accumulated 172,330 shares. Ar Asset Incorporated holds 16,800 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Limited Co has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 9,987 shares. 918,584 are held by Legal General Public Ltd Liability Corp. Jnba Fin Advsr has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 467,397 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 566,028 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Shell Asset Company invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Johnson Finance Gp holds 0.01% or 2,468 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Llc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 14,968 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Broadview Advsr Ltd owns 1.93% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 76,794 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 21,500 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 125,912 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,169 shares. Shelton Capital owns 681 shares. Glenmede Na holds 47 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House holds 0% or 1,011 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability invested in 16,041 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 56,775 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd reported 199,790 shares stake. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability owns 3,018 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,791 shares to 34,449 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,471 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96 million for 50.42 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

