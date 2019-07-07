As American Airls Group (AAL) Valuation Declined, Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Raised by $7.67 Million Its Holding; American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Decreased Stake

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 641,764 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.75M, down from 650,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 1.67 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1237.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 247,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 2.58M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Co by 166,800 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $59.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 126,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (Call).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Leibman Maya. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.43M for 22.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 17,010 shares to 79,105 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.