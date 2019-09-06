As American Airls Group (AAL) Valuation Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Upped by $786,904 Its Position; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $10.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 6.26M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 69.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 169,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 413,725 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08 million, up from 243,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 1.02M shares traded or 31.98% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Landscape Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 8,648 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 680,403 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs Lc has 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 118,510 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt accumulated 9,680 shares. The New York-based Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ameriprise invested in 0% or 218,631 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 42,429 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 690,415 shares. Ellington Group Ltd Llc owns 71,090 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Svcs stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 77,751 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Trust has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Amp Invsts invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $65,844 was made by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. 25,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,265 shares to 12,243 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 11,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,095 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Invesco Ltd reported 70,780 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 14,656 shares in its portfolio. 12,548 were reported by Argent. Energy Income Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.47M shares or 5.67% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Lc holds 0.01% or 86,247 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 881,865 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has 3,398 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 15,619 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mirador Partners Lp has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested 0.19% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tortoise Advisors Ltd has 6.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 16.13 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.05% or 4.20M shares.

