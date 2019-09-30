As American Airls Group (AAL) Valuation Declined, Goodhaven Capital Management Increased Holding; Carderock Capital Management Has Boosted Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Stake by $1.73 Million; Stock Value Rose

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) by 144.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 7,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,026 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.84 million shares traded or 26.17% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 5.21M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,100 shares to 8,185 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,165 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (NYSE:MA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. 25,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. 25,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.