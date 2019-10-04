As American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Cut by $38.52 Million Its Holding; Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Raised Holding in Oasis Petroleum (OAS) by $1.30 Million

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.77 million, down from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 3.72 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) by 519.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 259,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 309,703 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.145. About 5.27M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oasis Petroleum: Merits And Flaws – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $29.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 18,000 shares to 2,254 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt has 41,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 288,609 shares. Profund Limited Co owns 32,386 shares. Shelton Cap reported 20,091 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn LP accumulated 1.03% or 4.20M shares. Hbk LP reported 32,800 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Anson Funds LP reported 300,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 3.79M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 12.90 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 697 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Federated Pa has 0.08% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 5.46 million shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American mechanic charged with sabotage – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ESG Investing: Is Southwest Airlines a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “American’s Envoy Air reaches agreement with dispatchers – Dallas Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Why American is building a 600-room hotel on its Fort Worth campus – Dallas Business Journal” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $585.71 million for 4.92 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. Shares for $65,844 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Thursday, August 29. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M worth of stock or 50,000 shares. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150. EBERWEIN ELISE R had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Whitnell & Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 13 shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 4.13 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Advsrs Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 84,816 shares. Davenport Limited holds 0.01% or 13,079 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 1,161 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Limited Company has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 400 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Advisory Serv Llc has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 9,786 shares. 7,111 are held by Shufro Rose Ltd.