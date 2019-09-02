As American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Value Declined, Cyrus Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Stake; Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lifted American Express Co (AXP) Position by $3.22 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 29,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716.08 million, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,856.88 up 29.93 points – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Airlines Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Profit – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX Grounding Period – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: January 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities holds 0.18% or 1,000 shares. 346 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 65,651 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Company has 2.94% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 2.89M were reported by Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp. Virtu Ltd Co reported 29,693 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.08% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ls Advsrs stated it has 18,848 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 59,021 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 32,876 shares. Cyrus Capital Partners Ltd Partnership has 3.53M shares for 13.59% of their portfolio. Cap World Investors invested 0.06% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Strs Ohio accumulated 177,530 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. $138,582 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. The insider KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AMEX Assurance Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al has 1.45% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.06% or 99,408 shares. Halsey Inc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,159 shares. Osterweis Cap Management reported 5,375 shares stake. Kopp Investment Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.72% or 8,111 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Blume Capital holds 1,624 shares. Altfest L J & has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Madison Invest holds 0.14% or 69,220 shares. Riverpark Ltd Llc holds 72,773 shares. Amp Invsts invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Somerville Kurt F owns 3,850 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2.54M shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 0.45% or 18.09M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).