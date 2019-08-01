As American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Price Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Lifted by $786,904 Its Stake; Glynn Capital Management Raised Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $2.41 Million as Market Value Declined

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $327.4. About 2.08M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 1.41 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 539,274 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Johnson Financial Gru holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 2,468 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). City Hldg Communication has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 159,155 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 267,440 shares. 4.07M were reported by Northern. 57,016 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Ltd. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 185 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 27,860 are owned by E&G Advsr L P. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co holds 66,986 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 6,803 shares stake.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. Johnson Stephen L also bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Financial Gp holds 0.01% or 200 shares. National Asset has invested 0.51% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The California-based Partner Fund Management LP has invested 0.68% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Assetmark has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fifth Third Comml Bank has 44,117 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 65,970 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Regions Fin Corporation has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Miura Management Ltd Com holds 75,000 shares or 4.58% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtn Limited has invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gruss & Comm reported 3,000 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cap Intl Invsts holds 4.17M shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.68 million shares. Natixis reported 0.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 45,691 shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 89,817 shares to 208,396 shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,862 shares, and cut its stake in Appfolio Inc..