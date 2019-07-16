As American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Price Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Increased Its Position by $786,904; Weitz Investment Management Maintains Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG)

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 7,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,545 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38 million, up from 77,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $498.37. About 241,308 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 3.48M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $10.97 million activity. $4,319 worth of stock was bought by Wynne Sarah on Monday, March 11. $8.55 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was sold by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 53,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,500 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was bought by Johnson Stephen L. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of stock. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

