As American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Declined, Holder Coatue Management Has Increased Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 182.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 31,415 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, up from 11,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 3.37 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.51. About 7.90 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was bought by Johnson Stephen L. On Monday, August 5 the insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 737,895 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $176.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 13,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,539 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulta Ltd accumulated 200,000 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 317,894 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,444 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 56,155 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Ltd. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tarbox Family Office holds 115 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Company reported 30,310 shares. M&R Capital Management owns 9,680 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 130,414 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 30 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,242 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 228 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Assoc Incorporated invested in 182,353 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 74,427 were accumulated by Garde Cap Incorporated. Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd reported 125,125 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Roundview Ltd Liability stated it has 102,910 shares. Ion Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 5.71% or 2.13 million shares. Becker Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 665,010 shares. Carderock Mngmt stated it has 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Long Road Counsel Limited Company reported 2,929 shares. Towercrest Capital Management owns 6,491 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il owns 52,442 shares for 3.87% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp holds 0.9% or 4.48 million shares in its portfolio. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 240,587 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company invested in 5,603 shares or 0.04% of the stock. General Amer Invsts stated it has 4.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).