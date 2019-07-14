As American Airls Group (AAL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Increased Holding; Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Shareholder Gabelli Securities Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 1.77 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 5.01 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.86M for 3.77 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0% or 65,958 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.58M shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 108 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 359,372 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 103,376 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 46,836 shares. Alps Advsr holds 15,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 15,596 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Ing Groep Nv reported 76,736 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 0.21% or 35,800 shares. Geode Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 5.79 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 70,000 shares.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 415,650 shares to 928,279 shares, valued at $29.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Sirius Group C by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,693 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 76,742 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.45 million shares. 15,390 were accumulated by M&T National Bank Corporation. Davenport & Ltd holds 0% or 11,979 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance owns 218,631 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,000 shares. Weiss Multi holds 141,926 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 3,981 shares stake. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 85,472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 67,819 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 22,000 shares in its portfolio. 6,350 are owned by Private Advisor Ltd Llc. Management Ltd Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 76,635 shares.