As American Airls Group (AAL) Shares Declined, Raging Capital Management Has Upped Position by $434,000; Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered Banner (BANR) Holding as Shares Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 3.97M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 40,533 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.91M for 13.21 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Banner Corp (BANR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Banner Corporation to Acquire California-Focused AltaPacific Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banner Corporation to Acquire Skagit Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 190,414 shares to 5.84M shares, valued at $31.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 515,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. $1.40M worth of stock was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. On Tuesday, June 4 KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Airlines Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American Airlines Increases International Presence, Makes First Entrance into Africa – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At AAL – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Analyst Cuts Estimates On Weaker Cargo Revenue, MAX Fleet Grounding – Benzinga” with publication date: April 10, 2019.