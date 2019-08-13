As American Airls Group (AAL) Shares Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake; Norris Perne & French Llp Has Cut Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $1.46 Million

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 18,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 140,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, down from 158,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.21. About 3.57 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 2.25 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 12,876 shares to 38,798 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 52,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 282,495 shares. Monroe Financial Bank Tru Mi owns 19,298 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Toth Financial Advisory invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schaller Grp holds 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5,009 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 172,858 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 0.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 50,689 shares. The Ohio-based Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The New Jersey-based Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr has invested 1.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 45,742 were reported by Mcmillion Cap Management Inc. American Int Grp has 6.31 million shares. Hamlin Ltd holds 493,412 shares. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 799,631 shares. Savant Limited Company invested 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wabtec (WAB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Airlines Doubles Down on Transatlantic Flights – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American Airlines Increases International Presence, Makes First Entrance into Africa – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150 on Tuesday, June 4. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS.