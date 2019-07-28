As American Airls Group (AAL) Share Value Declined, Hourglass Capital Has Boosted by $454,181 Its Holding; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position Raised by Mengis Capital Management Inc

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 14,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 317,894 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 303,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.88M shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – FAA’s safety oversight of American, Allegiant airlines under review; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 26/04/2018 – Bezos Pads Fortune by $12 Billion in a Day as Amazon Sales Surge; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Airlines (AAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “American to Cancel 115 Flights a Day Due to Boeing 737 Max – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Reminder – American Airlines Group (AAL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & UAL’s Earnings Beat, AAL’s Bullish Q2 View & More – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Can’t Seem To Shine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 322 shares to 4,224 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,862 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 737,935 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 62,674 shares. Conning invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). E&G Ltd Partnership invested in 27,860 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.21% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tradewinds Cap Management Llc owns 1,789 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0% or 500 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 17,242 shares. 21,700 were reported by Quantres Asset Management Limited. 58,800 are owned by Andra Ap. 6,721 are owned by Allstate Corporation. Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 172,330 shares.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.