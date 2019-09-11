As American Airls Group (AAL) Share Value Declined, Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Position; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Valuation Rose While Cipher Capital LP Trimmed by $347,952 Its Holding

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 61.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 14,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 8,970 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 23,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 12.33M shares traded or 202.62% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 6.38 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 59,567 shares to 61,572 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 37,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 139.95 points at 8,116.83 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. $65,844 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. $138,582 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Boeing Faces New Delays; Bitcoin ETF Coming – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOK, CREE, AAL – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear Of The Day: American Airlines (AAL) – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for American Airlines (AAL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Associates Incorporated accumulated 1 shares. 357 were accumulated by Moody Retail Bank Division. At Bankshares holds 0.13% or 34,344 shares in its portfolio. 30 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Creative Planning owns 341,231 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.03% or 23.06M shares. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 27,860 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Principal Fin Gru Inc invested in 0.02% or 588,851 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.03M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 1.99 million shares. 8,648 were reported by Landscape Cap Ltd. Bessemer Gru invested in 1,283 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 13,066 shares. 6,843 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.