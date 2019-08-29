As American Airls Group (AAL) Share Price Declined, Raging Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Dominion Energy (D) Shares Declined While Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lifted Its Position

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74B market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 6.04 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 9,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 52,571 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 43,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 2.34M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The Texas-based Hourglass Cap Ltd has invested 2.94% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ww Asset Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 33,584 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 45,169 shares. New England Research Inc invested in 0.33% or 15,262 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc stated it has 6,803 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 76,742 shares. American Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0% or 49 shares. Frontier Capital Management Lc owns 1.24 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Management Limited Company has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 185 shares. Stelliam Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 80,000 shares or 0.53% of the stock. 4.07 million were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Paloma Mgmt stated it has 15,472 shares. Harris Ltd Partnership invested 1.1% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 317,865 shares to 797,188 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 8,734 shares to 14,334 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 34,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,807 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma invested in 838,890 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Corp stated it has 148,390 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 2,900 were accumulated by Norris Perne & French Llp Mi. Bath Savings Trust reported 6,201 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 152,626 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.09% or 744,826 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 3.69 million shares. Synovus Fin has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 66,222 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 2.75 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt reported 429,772 shares. Clenar Muke Llc reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,350 shares. 7,493 were reported by Cap Counsel Inc.

