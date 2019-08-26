As American Airls Group (AAL) Share Price Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Upped by $786,904 Its Holding; Symmetry Peak Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Value Rose

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 8.91 million shares traded or 35.69% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 was bought by Leibman Maya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Lc accumulated 6,803 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 45,764 shares. Masters Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.00 million shares. Weiss Multi has 0.11% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 141,926 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Stelliam Inv LP owns 0.53% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 80,000 shares. Moreover, Profund Lc has 0.05% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 34,107 shares. Wellington Grp Llp invested in 150,670 shares or 0% of the stock. City Com, West Virginia-based fund reported 16,840 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 8,804 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 17,473 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 30 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated holds 62,247 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies holds 0.21% or 2.81 million shares in its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 3,608 shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Lc accumulated 60,383 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.67% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pinebridge Invests LP invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt stated it has 4.81 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Chemung Canal Tru invested in 70,626 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Haverford Trust Com reported 995,387 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 72,704 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. South State Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,705 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 5.01M shares. Saratoga Rech And Inv has 696,222 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. Bragg Advsr Incorporated invested in 3,054 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based D E Shaw And Company Inc has invested 0.41% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qudian Inc (Call) by 390,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NTES).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.