As American Airls Group (AAL) Share Price Declined, Goodhaven Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $811,200; As Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Valuation Declined, Holder New Generation Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 220,797 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 1.28 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $126.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Limited by 307,800 shares to 327,526 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Virginia Corp by 32,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.01% or 81,200 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 95,601 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 164,500 shares. 3.50M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Legal And General Public Ltd Company holds 188,030 shares. Raymond James Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 48,349 shares. Caxton LP stated it has 25,449 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pdts Ptnrs accumulated 244,904 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Tarbox Family Office holds 199 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.31M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,841 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,453 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Savings Bank De owns 4,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 19,167 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Architects stated it has 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 14,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 19,325 are held by Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 823 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 10,020 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 11.04 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 75,297 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Walleye Trading Limited Com owns 250,233 shares. Virtu Financial Llc stated it has 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 11,589 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by KERR DEREK J. 2,500 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $65,844 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. The insider Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820.