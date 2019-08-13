As American Airls Group (AAL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake; Sarbit Advisory Services Has Trimmed Imax (IMAX) Position by $12.17 Million as Market Value Declined

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 65,085 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N TO PARTNER WITH INOX LEISURE LTD INOL.NS ON FIVE OF THE NEW THEATERS – COMPANY STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM; 12/05/2018 – IMAX, SAUDI ARABIA AGREE TO IDENTIFY, DEVELOP LOCAL FILMS; 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 01/05/2018 – Imax Entertainment Chief Foster to Leave Board, Weighs Future; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 7.99M shares traded or 27.74% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. EMBLER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. The insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Gp Lc holds 71,090 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has 18,647 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 2,106 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 479,808 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability reported 144 shares. Franklin reported 0% stake. State Street reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). First Republic Inc, California-based fund reported 16,332 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 530 shares. Walleye Trading has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 17,473 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 300,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial Advsrs has 1,200 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.07% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 16,630 shares.