As American Airls Group (AAL) Market Value Declined, Pentwater Capital Management LP Lifted Holding; Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Unitil (UTL) by $2.09 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1237.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 247,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 267,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitil Corp (UTL) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 38,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% . The institutional investor held 237,731 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, down from 276,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 36,661 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 75,726 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 791,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,297 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Secs Inc has invested 1.45% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 76,742 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited accumulated 0.36% or 43,295 shares. 36.03M were accumulated by Vanguard. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co has 365,156 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 5.95 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1.04 million shares. Park Avenue holds 0.02% or 9,987 shares. Central State Bank Communications accumulated 150 shares. 16,800 are held by Ar Asset Management. 1,784 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Axa invested in 0% or 8,769 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 1,000 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. EMBLER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. $138,582 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold UTL shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 3.64% more from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,636 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Optimum Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 400 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 48,340 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5,083 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co holds 0% or 14,723 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 7,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). 15,453 are owned by Oppenheimer. Geode Cap Llc reported 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). 20,311 were accumulated by Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Pitcairn Co stated it has 0.03% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 35,170 shares to 254,158 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 81,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR).

