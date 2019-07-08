As American Airls Group (AAL) Market Value Declined, Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Increased Holding; Bruni J V & Company Position in Ventas (VTR) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 1.64 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 235,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 312,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.88. About 292,592 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 1,283 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 61,651 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Com has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 79,244 shares. 304 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Ls Investment Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 18,848 shares. 65,848 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 1.59 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 207,482 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Lp accumulated 0.36% or 118,099 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 46,933 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs stated it has 19 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 62,247 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Company Il holds 96,302 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. 68,084 shares were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A, worth $4.36 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 0% or 4,989 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton reported 25,699 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) has 0.09% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fdx Advsr Incorporated reported 48,013 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.07% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 601,418 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Federated Pa accumulated 6.32M shares. Blackrock has invested 0.11% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 203,900 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 5,387 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp owns 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 12,398 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 8,876 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr accumulated 0.16% or 6,888 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22 million for 18.20 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

