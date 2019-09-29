As American Airls Group (AAL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Trimmed Holding; As Public Storage (PSA) Share Value Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Has Lifted Holding by $355,500

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.77 million, down from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 5.21M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 816,193 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Health (VHT) by 2,407 shares to 93,946 shares, valued at $16.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,075 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Infotech (VGT).

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.32M for 5.15 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd reported 36,540 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication Ltd has 62,576 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 81,183 are owned by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Cap Management Va accumulated 87,388 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Hourglass Capital, a Texas-based fund reported 336,409 shares. Howe & Rusling has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,222 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Services Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 367,000 shares. Adage Partners Grp Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 515,882 shares. Hsbc Public Lc owns 0.04% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 590,618 shares. 137,585 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 0.02% stake.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. $1.40 million worth of stock was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. 5,000 shares were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L.