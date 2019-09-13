As American Airls Group (AAL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Cut Stake; Mirati Therapeutics (Call) (MRTX) Shareholder Broadfin Capital Has Raised Stake by $5.35 Million

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.77 million, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 3.94 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (MRTX) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 51,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.60 million, up from 148,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 214,829 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $96.28 million activity. On Tuesday, July 23 the insider Avoro Capital Advisors LLC sold $6.37 million.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 348,378 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 26,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,762 shares, and cut its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. $112,720 worth of stock was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was made by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.20 million for 5.74 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

