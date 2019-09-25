As American Airls Group (AAL) Market Valuation Declined, Hourglass Capital Increased by $592,480 Its Holding; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Its Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Position by $417,165 as Market Value Declined

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, down from 5,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $211.36. About 1.28 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 18,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 336,409 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97 million, up from 317,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 6.31 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,370 were reported by Sigma Planning. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 33 shares. 1.57M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Co Delaware invested 0.96% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 44,992 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Llc has 2,525 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 463,994 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,305 shares. Davenport And Ltd invested in 1,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.46% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 94,464 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 68,912 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Crestwood Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 1,179 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank Company reported 0.04% stake. Banbury, a North Carolina-based fund reported 96,400 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (NYSE:FCX) by 39,937 shares to 293,427 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 37,200 shares to 89,001 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 509,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,170 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 15,000 shares. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 43 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 68,503 shares. Virtu Limited Co accumulated 11,896 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.02% or 221,900 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management invested in 0% or 30 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.61 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 15,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Management Limited Com owns 186,968 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goodhaven Capital Limited holds 6.38% or 241,925 shares. Howe Rusling Inc owns 1,222 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 184,646 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ares Management holds 0.19% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 91,120 shares.