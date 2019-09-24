As American Airls Group (AAL) Market Valuation Declined, Goodhaven Capital Management Has Increased by $811,200 Its Position; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Position

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 40.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 22,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 78,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 55,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 21.60M shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 5.00 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. 5,000 shares valued at $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 8,011 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 223,647 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Limited Com has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 560,000 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 156,333 shares. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri accumulated 40,461 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 42.09 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 32,876 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 82,704 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Arrow Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,488 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Llc owns 14,893 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,750 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 126 shares stake.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 17,717 shares to 26,214 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

