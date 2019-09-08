As American Airls Group (AAL) Market Valuation Declined, Cyrus Capital Partners LP Increased Stake by $65.87 Million; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, First American Bank Has Increased Holding

First American Bank increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 3,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Economic historian Niall Ferguson: It’s hard to see how Facebook’s business model remains intact; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Bans Foreign Advertisers for Ireland Abortion Referendum; 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 15/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LITE TO LAUNCH IN MORE COUNTRIES, INCLUDING U.S.: RTRS; 26/03/2018 – Digital Regulation: It’s Not Just a Concern for Facebook — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-IN 2015, CO LEARNED THAT PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE NAMED ALEKSANDR KOGAN LIED TO CO AND VIOLATED ITS PLATFORM POLICIES; 28/03/2018 – Channel 4 News: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VSMAX) by 4,605 shares to 268,325 shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,427 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was made by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. $65,844 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.