As American Airlines Group (AAL) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Nwi Management LP Has Cut Holding by $5.58 Million; Ironsides Asset Advisors Holds Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC)

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in American Airlines Group (AAL) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, down from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in American Airlines Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. About 5.90M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 3.07 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 51,000 shares to 291,000 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Equities (Call).

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.54M for 4.33 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Llc invested in 206 shares. Johnson Financial Group holds 0.01% or 2,468 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ellington Management Gp Ltd holds 0.41% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 71,090 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 52,376 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorp. Cetera Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Arrow Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,488 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd holds 15,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 539,274 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 1,161 shares or 0% of the stock. 448,357 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “American Airlines Earnings: Plenty of Problems, but Signs of Progress – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: UAL, AAL, TAP – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: DHI, LRCX, AAL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was made by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.