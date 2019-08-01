As American Airlines Group (AAL) Stock Value Declined, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Upped Position; Marshall Wace Llp Holding in Hms Holdings Cor (HMSY) Cut by $386,396

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Cor (HMSY) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 13,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The hedge fund held 155,417 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, down from 168,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Hms Holdings Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 623,579 shares traded or 22.14% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 13,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 34,305 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 20,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 6.12M shares traded or 1.16% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BILLION IN CAPEX IN 2018, INCLUDING $1.9 BILLION IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BILLION IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 539,274 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt reported 91,522 shares stake. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 500 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ares Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.15% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Strs Ohio reported 177,530 shares. Mariner Llc has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5.76M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Schwartz Inv Counsel invested 0.26% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Utah Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 34,411 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.06% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Private Ocean Llc reported 0% stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Tn holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. 30,310 are owned by Hl Fincl Services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity, a California-based fund reported 85,399 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 64,120 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 12,200 are held by Rathbone Brothers Pcl. Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 29,167 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co holds 18,219 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 101,806 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.66% or 51,121 shares. 62,896 were reported by Int. Voya Lc has 0.05% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 507,088 were reported by Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.03% or 371,978 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Prudential reported 350,826 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $20.03M for 38.03 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.78% EPS growth.