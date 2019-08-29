As American Airlines Group (AAL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $446,710; Shellback Capital LP Position in Autozone (AZO) Lifted by $15.36 Million

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 14,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 11,725 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 26,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 3.12M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $1.7 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.6 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $16.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1114.19. About 110,106 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.56 million for 4.52 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

