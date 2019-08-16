As American Airlines Group (AAL) Market Value Declined, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Raised by $421,910 Its Holding; Private Capital Advisors Holding in Stryker (SYK) Trimmed by $3.39 Million as Share Value Rose

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 13,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 34,305 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 20,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 9.95M shares traded or 52.83% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $215.3. About 743,947 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. $416,250 worth of stock was bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. $1.40M worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Monday, August 5.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 28.33 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18,977 shares to 58,825 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.