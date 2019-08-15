As American Airlines Group (AAL) Market Valuation Declined, Hodges Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Reinsurance Grp (RGA) Valuation Rose, Holder Ajo LP Lowered Stake by $368,151

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp (RGA) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 2,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.33 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 185,799 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 69,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 371,858 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81 million, down from 441,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 6.53 million shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 11/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Nearly 70 helped off American Airlines flight after smell of smoke; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. 15,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A (NYSE:WLH) by 45,300 shares to 518,950 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 58,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.56 million for 4.32 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 66,986 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 62,247 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 21,100 shares. Ftb holds 530 shares. The New York-based Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt has invested 0.57% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Stelliam Inv Management Lp reported 80,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Barnett And has 1.37% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 75,468 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 10,305 shares. Swiss Bank invested in 0.01% or 387,800 shares. U S Glob Investors Incorporated holds 585,558 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 27,003 were reported by Franklin. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Carroll Assocs Inc accumulated 1 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.36% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 619,081 shares to 718,613 shares, valued at $48.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) by 162,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,810 are held by Legacy Private Trust. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp holds 0.06% or 207,554 shares. Boston Prtn reported 1.82M shares stake. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 13,232 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 179 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards &. Gluskin Sheff holds 8,479 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Cleararc Capital Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 1,613 shares. Comm Natl Bank stated it has 6,597 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.59% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Moreover, Nuance Invests Ltd Com has 4.45% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 2.14M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 5,839 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.