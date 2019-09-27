As America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) Valuation Declined, Holder Capital International Sarl Has Cut Position by $7.01 Million; As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Apg Asset Management Nv Has Increased Its Position

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 90.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 690,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $175.55M, up from 759,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $142.87. About 1.46 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 500,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.66M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 1.12 million shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 50,700 shares to 134,220 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.13B for 10.85 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 113,100 shares to 178,679 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 49,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,400 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).