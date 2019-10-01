As America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) Market Value Declined, Holder Capital International Investors Upped Its Position; Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Decreased Holding as Shares Declined

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 57,004 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.83M, down from 59,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 124,526 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Capital International Investors increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 32.84 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478.12 million, up from 31.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 277,462 shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 444 shares to 17,342 shares, valued at $18.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iq Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA) by 32,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund Mfc (EEM).

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

