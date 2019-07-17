As America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Stock Value Declined, Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Position by $18.13 Million; Generation Investment Management Llp Position in Ingersoll (IR) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 141,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.29M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.41M, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.84. About 47,480 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29,443 shares to 103,786 shares, valued at $184.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 41,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $494.38 million for 15.59 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.12% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). L And S Advsr invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0% or 386 shares in its portfolio. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.58% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 22,019 shares stake. Duncker Streett Commerce reported 800 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 4,499 were reported by Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Limited Liability Company. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 9,831 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 21,037 shares. Millennium Mgmt holds 645,276 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl has 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 44 shares. 525,545 are owned by Principal Financial Group Incorporated Inc. Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).