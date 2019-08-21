As America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Stock Value Declined, Dalton Investments Boosted Its Stake; Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Market Valuation Rose While American National Bank Trimmed Position by $351,808

American National Bank decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 7,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 7,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 14,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 7.25M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 45,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The hedge fund held 337,350 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 292,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 1.41 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 24.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

