As America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Stock Declined, Causeway Capital Management Lowered Position by $14.38 Million; Lpl Financial Holds Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 82.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,327 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 813,640 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 5,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,230 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 29,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 1.90M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3,000.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 12.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 32,812 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $142.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 804,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR).

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Mexican Stocks to Buy Before the Peso Rises – Investorplace.com” on October 12, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil’s (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q4 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Selling Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil Wins Partial Victory In Mexico’s Top Court – Forbes” published on August 17, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil profits rise though revenue disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.