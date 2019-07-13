As America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Shares Declined, Brandes Investment Partners LP Lifted Position; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose While Cibc World Markets Boosted by $381,600 Its Stake

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 80,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 988,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 3.45 million shares traded or 61.34% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 120,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 10,540 shares to 65,110 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TARO) by 3,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,264 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

