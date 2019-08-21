As America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) Share Price Declined, Westwood Global Investments Lifted Position; Marsico Capital Management Holding In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Has Raised

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 723,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.16 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.39M, up from 17.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 1.33 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 165,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.90M, up from 886,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 73,646 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $196.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 338,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,040 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

