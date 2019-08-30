As America Movil Adr (AMX) Stock Value Declined, Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Trimmed by $2.72 Million Its Holding; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Stake by $330,720

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.26. About 2.07 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 194,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.80M, down from 5.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsr Limited Limited has 751 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rock Point Lc reported 6,678 shares. 55,304 were accumulated by Beacon Financial. Alps Advisors stated it has 35,535 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 17,364 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company reported 441,769 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.52 million shares. Redmond Asset Management holds 5,797 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Violich Mngmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,925 shares. 172,992 were reported by Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 398,345 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru has 67,573 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.11B for 10.53 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 464,980 shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $321.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.42M shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).