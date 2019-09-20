As Ameresco (AMRC) Stock Value Declined, Bandera Partners Has Upped by $3.97 Million Its Holding; Merriman Wealth Management Has Increased At&T (T) Position by $1.53 Million as Shares Rose

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 61,780 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 4,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 19,289 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 25.95 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 740 shares to 6,029 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,277 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).