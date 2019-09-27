As Ameresco (AMRC) Stock Declined, Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Upped Stake; Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Value Declined While Northpointe Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $680,152

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 54.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 104,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 293,830 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 189,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 66,888 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 Rev $765M-$800M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Rev $167.4M; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 7,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 56,909 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, down from 64,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.93. About 1.01M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.86 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $314.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,782 shares to 40,437 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy releases all outside crews in Florida; plans to resume normal business operations in state – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Carroll Fincl Assoc has 142,486 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Lc has 0.48% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Amica Retiree Med Tru accumulated 3,098 shares. 8,004 were reported by Brown Advisory Secs Lc. Private Ocean Ltd Co holds 565 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 2,573 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 3.80M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Transamerica Fin Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 19 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 431 shares. 4,019 were accumulated by Verus Inc. Moreover, Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 0.6% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,183 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 682 shares.

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ameresco Named a 2019 Winner for the Greater Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Program – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ameresco Partners with Wake County Public School System for Guaranteed Energy Savings Performance Contract – Business Wire” published on May 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ameresco Named the #1 Commercial Solar Contractor in Massachusetts by Solar Power World – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Ameresco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AMRC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameresco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.