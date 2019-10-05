As Ameresco (AMRC) Shares Declined, Rock Point Advisors Raised Holding; Integre Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Cme Group (CME)

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 1.06M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 54.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 104,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 293,830 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 189,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 76,968 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements; 23/04/2018 – Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameresco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRC); 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier lnducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stillwater Mgmt Llc has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% or 32,761 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 3.24M shares stake. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Lc Ca stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 69,627 shares. 197,210 are owned by Oakbrook Limited Liability. Ghp has 0.19% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 7,834 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Lc reported 3.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Roberts Glore Incorporated Il holds 5,653 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 8,020 were accumulated by North Star Asset Management. Smith Asset Group LP reported 0% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 0.22% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 13,216 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 145,023 shares. Smithfield Trust Co owns 364 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 100 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,022 shares to 20,821 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.