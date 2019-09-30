As Ameresco (AMRC) Market Value Declined, Holder Rock Point Advisors Upped Position; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Declined

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 54.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 104,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The institutional investor held 293,830 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 189,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 125,369 shares traded or 14.37% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 52,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252.31 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 11.20M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 71,779 shares in its portfolio. 35,700 are held by Platinum Mngmt Ltd. Atwood And Palmer invested in 4.02% or 543,452 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hyman Charles D owns 24,537 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Motco accumulated 222,334 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 528,936 shares. Roanoke Asset New York accumulated 65,273 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested in 141,970 shares. 49,041 were accumulated by Mechanics National Bank Tru Department. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 14,251 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Convergence Partners Lc reported 107,745 shares. Sky Investment Grp Limited Com owns 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,021 shares. Btim owns 1.56 million shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.04% or 44,860 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.