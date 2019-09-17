As Ameresco (AMRC) Market Valuation Declined, Bandera Partners Raised Holding by $3.97 Million; As Under Armour (UA) Share Value Rose, Menta Capital Has Lifted by $305,000 Its Position

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 80,632 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EBIT $75M-EBIT $85M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Rev $167.4M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier lnducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 67.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 30,377 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 18,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 1.50M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Won’t Under Armour Challenge Lululemon in the Athleisure Market? – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Under Armour Names Stephanie Pugliese As President Of Its North American Business – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will Under Armour Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Under Armour, Inc. (UA) PT Lowered to $21 at UBS after Evidence Lab Shows Small International Share Gains – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 44,290 shares to 29,838 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 10,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,400 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ameresco Announces Completion of First Shared Clean Energy Facility in Connecticut – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ameresco, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameresco up 9% on Q2 results beats; reaffirms FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ameresco, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMRC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameresco Offers A Good Entry Point Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.