As Ameren Corp. (AEE) Stock Value Rose, Opus Investment Management Decreased Its Position; Macys (M) Shareholder Korea Investment Has Increased Its Position by $1.87 Million

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 133.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 78,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 136,500 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 58,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 3.52M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price as CFO to Replace Retiring Karen Hoguet; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – AN AUGMENTED REALITY FURNITURE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO MACY’S APP WITH A ROLLOUT BEGINNING IN APRIL; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Raises Earnings and Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2018

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp. (AEE) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 74,165 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 79,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 116,785 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 18,758 shares to 16,638 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 90,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,314 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

