As Ameren Corp. (AEE) Stock Rose, Opus Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Position Maintained by Cortland Advisers Llc

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp. (AEE) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,165 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 79,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.26. About 994,719 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 2.38M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.84M for 22.97 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Natl Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Lpl Limited Liability Corp stated it has 39,060 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). The New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 14,302 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas has invested 0.92% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 4.49M are owned by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability. Fil Ltd owns 488,753 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Shell Asset Management stated it has 66,948 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 13,296 shares. Regions holds 0.68% or 771,213 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Company has 6,319 shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Com owns 5,528 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,842 shares. Department Mb National Bank N A invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 715,673 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) owns 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,373 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 100 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc owns 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 28,893 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Invest LP has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 152,626 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

