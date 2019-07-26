As Ameren (AEE) Valuation Rose, First Manhattan Company Has Decreased Its Holding; Advanced Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Raised Its Position

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 10,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,921 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 39,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Advanced Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 507,079 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 11,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 729,476 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.65 million, down from 740,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 634,167 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.84 million for 23.01 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16,209 shares to 26,209 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Techn Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,136 were reported by Bb&T Corp. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 94,745 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 53,103 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited accumulated 18,849 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas reported 989,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northpointe Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 55,754 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Massachusetts Ser Communications Ma holds 231,604 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp has invested 0.07% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 8,280 shares. 3,554 were accumulated by Campbell And Communication Invest Adviser Ltd Llc. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The holds 0.06% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 750,790 shares. 157,634 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability reported 42 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1,228 shares. Principal invested in 115,022 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 0.28% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). First Republic Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 3,079 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,938 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 0.01% stake. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 47,626 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Cap Management L P. Richmond Hill Invest Limited Partnership reported 9.07% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Rampart Investment Com Lc reported 7,598 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 64,159 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 20,668 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 4 shares.