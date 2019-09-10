As Ameren (AEE) Stock Price Rose, Beach Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Anthem Com (ANTM) Market Value Rose, Holder Hwg Holdings LP Lowered Position

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $73.71. About 680,421 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 20,158 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 27,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $253.1. About 1.07M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Clc by 851 shares to 853 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29B for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $360.94 million for 12.71 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,200 shares to 20,340 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).